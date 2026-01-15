The U.S. Department of Education (ED) on Wednesday announced 18 investigations into K-12 school districts, postsecondary education institutions, and state departments of education over alleged “gender identity” policies.

ED said it initiated the investigations, which span ten states, based on complaints submitted to its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) accusing the entities of violating Title IX. Title IX prohibits sex discrimination as a condition of receiving federal funding for any education program or activity.

The complaints specifically accuse the various educational entities of engaging in sex discrimination by allowing students to participate in sports according to their “gender identity” rather than their sex.

ED said the policies “jeopardize both the safety and the equal opportunities of women in education programs and activities” by allowing males who identify as female to play on girls’ sports teams. The department initiated the investigations a day after the Supreme Court heard two highly consequential cases about state laws banning males, including trans-identifying males, from playing on female sports teams.

“In the same week that the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the future of Title IX, OCR is aggressively pursuing allegations of discrimination against women and girls by entities which reportedly allow males to compete in women’s sports,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement. “Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable.”

The educational entities under investigation are the following:

Jurupa School District (CA)

Placentia-Yorba School District (CA)

Santa Monica College (CA)

Santa Rosa Junior College (CA)

Waterbury Public Schools (CT)

Hawaii State Department of Education (HI)

Regional School Unit 19 (ME)

Regional School Unit 57 (ME)

Foxborough Public Schools (MA)

University of Nevada – Reno (NV)

Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District (NY)

New York City Department of Education (NY)

Great Valley School District (PA)

Champlain Valley School District (VT)

Cheney Public Schools (WA)

Sultan School District No. 311 (WA)

Tacoma Public Schools (WA)

Vancouver Public Schools (WA)

“We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs—a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished,” Richey added.