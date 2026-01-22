Dept. of Education: Long Island School Violated Federal Law by Changing Native American Logo

The Department of Education (ED) announced on Thursday that a school district in Long Island, New York has allegedly violated federal law by renaming its mascot solely because of its Native American origins.

ED’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded its investigation into Connetquot Central School District and found it in violation of Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for renaming their “Thunderbirds” mascot to “T-Birds,” according to the department.

The school district made the change to comply with a regulation from the New York State Education Department and Board of Regents banning Native American imagery. The regulation prohibits names, mascots, or logos based on Native Americans while still allowing mascots of other groups like “Dutchmen” and “Huguenots,” which counts as “unlawfully implementing race- and national-origin-based classifications in education policy,” according to ED.

“Today, we found Connetquot Central School District in violation of Title VI for erasing its Native American heritage to comply with a discriminatory New York state regulation. We will not allow ideologues to decide that some mascots based on national origin are acceptable while others are banned. Equal treatment under the law is non-negotiable,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said.

The department’s OCR previously concluded in May 2025 that the state’s regulation also violates Title VI. In September 2025. the school district’s board affirmed its compliance with the state regulation and approved a settlement agreement to change the team’s name.

OCR offered the school district the chance to enter into a proposed Resolution Agreement, which would require the district to readopt the name “Thunderbirds” for its sports teams, logos, and mascots.

“We expect the District to do the right thing and comply with our resolution agreement to voluntarily resolve its civil rights violation and restore the Thunderbirds’ rightful name,” Richey said. “The Trump Administration will not relent in ensuring that every community is treated equally under the law.”

ED noted that Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in education programs and activities as a condition of receiving federal funding.