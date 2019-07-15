Michael Moore Says Prayer ‘for the Overthrow of Wicked’ President Trump

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore used a Biblical scripture to attack President Donald Trump, quoting from Psalm 10’s “Prayer for the Overthrow of the Wicked.” Moore was responding to the ICE raids that took place across the country over the weekend, targeting criminals with final deportation orders.

“There’s really no better day than the Christian Sunday to round up the poor and working poor, those without the white skin, and remove them from our midst,” the Fahrenheit 11/9 filmmaker wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

From there, Moore offered his followers Psalm 10’s “A Prayer for the Overthrow of the Wicked,” implying Trump as the persecutor.

There’s really no better day than the Christian Sunday to round up the poor, those without the white skin, and remove them from our midst. For this act of yours, Mr. Trump, on God’s Day, I offer you Psalm 10, “A Prayer for the Overthrow of the Wicked” https://t.co/FzxOyljoK5 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 14, 2019

His post reads:

There’s really no better day than the Christian Sunday to round up the poor and working poor, those without the white skin, and remove them from our midst. For this act of yours, Mr. Trump, on God’s Day, I offer you from the Book of Psalms, Psalm 10, “A Prayer for the Overthrow of the Wicked”: …In his arrogance the wicked man hunts down the weak, who are caught in the schemes he devises. He boasts about the cravings of his heart; he blesses the greedy and reviles the Lord. In his pride the wicked man does not seek him; in all his thoughts there is no room for God. His ways are always prosperous; your laws, God, are rejected by him; he sneers at all his enemies. He says to himself, “Nothing will ever shake me.” He swears, “No one will ever do me harm.” His mouth is full of lies and threats; trouble and evil are under his tongue. He lies in wait near the villages; from ambush he murders the innocent. His eyes watch in secret for his victims. Like a lion in cover he lies in wait. He lies in wait to catch the helpless; he catches the helpless and drags them off in his net. His victims are crushed, they collapse; they fall under his strength. He says to himself, “God will never notice; he covers his face and never sees.” Arise, Lord! Lift up your hand, O God. Do not forget the helpless. Why does the wicked man revile God? Why does he say to himself, “He won’t call me to account”? But you, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand. The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless. Break the arm of the wicked man; call the evildoer to account for his wickedness that would not otherwise be found out… You, Lord, hear the desire of the afflicted; you encourage them, and you listen to their cry, Defending the fatherless and the oppressed, so that mere earthly mortals will never again strike terror.

Notably, the psalmist — likely David — lamented the pride and arrogance of his oppressors, who did not seek or inquire of God.

Moore and his counterparts have often defended positions that appear contrary to the teachings of the Bible. In 2012, the Democrat Party removed God from the convention platform altogether.

As Breitbart News reported:

Yep, Democrats showed God Himself the door. This is the paragraph that was in the 2008 platform: We need a government that stands up for the hopes, values, and interests of working people, and gives everyone willing to work hard the chance to make the most of their God-given potential. Now the words “God-given” have been removed. The paragraph has been restructured to say this: We gather to reclaim the basic bargain that built the largest middle class and the most prosperous nation on Earth – the simple principle that in America, hard work should pay off, responsibility should be rewarded, and each one of us should be able to go as far as our talent and drive take us.

Additionally, the ICE raids Moore emphatically railed against targeted criminals. As the president noted: “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”

NEW: Pres. Trump on anticipated ICE raids: "It starts on Sunday, and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries…We're focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else." https://t.co/fVuZFqVTaw pic.twitter.com/Wf0DObJyvp — ABC News (@ABC) July 12, 2019

Moore is far from the first far-left celebrity to use scripture in an attempt to advance the liberal agenda.

After the Trump administration’s tax cut bill passed in the Senate in 2017, feminist comedian Chelsea Handler bizarrely harkened to Christians and their beliefs.

“What Republicans did last night to the poor and middle class in this country to reward huge corporations and the very wealthy is sickening. So, for all the religious beliefs you hold, rewarding the people who fund your campaigns must be somewhere in the Bible,” Handler said.

What Republicans did last night to the poor and middle class in this country to reward huge corporations and the very wealthy is sickening. So, for all the religious beliefs you hold, rewarding the people who fund your campaigns must be somewhere in the Bible. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 2, 2017

Actress turned activist Alyssa Milano took it a step further in April, attempting to use scripture to justify abortion.