Hollywood Demands ‘Gun Control Now’ After Gilroy Festival Shooting

Hollywood leftists are reacting to the tragic and deadly shooting at the gun-free Gilroy Garlic Festival by demanding “gun control now.”

Hours after the shooting occurred Breitbart News reported that the festival prohibited “weapons of any kind.” Moreover, the festival grounds — Christmas Hill Park — banned guns in light of a city of Gilroy prohibition.

So attendees were in the same defenseless posture witnessed at gun-free Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012), Sandy Hook (December 14, 2012), DC Navy Yard (September 16, 2013), Fort Hood (April 2, 2014), San Bernardino shooting (December 2, 2015), Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016) and Parkland high school (February 14, 2018).

But celebrities like Julianne Moore, Bradley Whitford, and John Leguizamo want more gun laws and restrictions now.

Takei tweeted:

Waking up to news of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in CA. There are at least three dead, 15 wounded. One killed was a six year old boy who “had his whole life still ahead of him,” said his dad. We have failed him and all victims of gun violence. #GunControlNow — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 29, 2019

And Leguizamo retweeted gun control demands from the Pennsylvania Attorney General, writing:

Make Guns Great Again

Make Violence Great Again

Make Racism Great Again

Make Hate Great Again

Make America White Again Trump’s culture of anger enables another angry, white gunman with an assault rifle to mow down more innocent women and children.#StephenRomero#GilroyShooting pic.twitter.com/LV5HN73Jk8 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 29, 2019

A 6 year old boy is dead Stephen Romero ..my heart breaks for his family. there are not enough prayers that will bring him back we must end GUN violence and anyone one who really wants to be president and do the right thing must take this seriously #GunReformNOW — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 29, 2019

Whitford tweeted: “Innocent human beings randomly slaughtered is the price of freedom. Universal background checks? Too high a price to pay.”

Innocent human beings randomly slaughtered is the price of freedom. Universal background checks? Too high a price to pay. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 29, 2019

Whitford’s tweet opens the door to several problems facing leftists who plan to use the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to push gun control. These problems arise because California already has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

These gun controls include, but are not limited to, confiscatory red flag laws, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first secure a firearm safety certificate from the state, a limit on the number of guns a person may purchase in a month, a minimum purchase age of 21 years for long guns and handguns, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, background checks for ammunition purchasers, and other ammunition controls as well.

California has had universal background checks for over two decades.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.