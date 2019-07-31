Patricia Arquette Tells GOP Senator ‘Your Going to Kill People’ by Opposing Green New Deal

Actress Patricia Arquette claimed Wednesday that Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) would “kill people” by opposing green energy jobs.

Sen. Kennedy recently spoke to Fox News regarding his thoughts about Tuesday’s Democrat presidential debates, which moderate Democrats such as former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) attacked the more progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Kennedy slammed all the Democrats as tip-toeing too close to embracing socialist policies.

“I’m not buying the storyline of progressives vs. moderates. I would you remind you that the lesser of two socialists is still a socialist.”

President Donald Trump tweeted out Sen. Kennedy’s statement about the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates.

The Louisiana senator continued, suggesting that even the most moderate candidates embraced a “job-killing socialist agenda.”

Arquette replied to Kennedy on Twitter, contending that, because Louisiana will allegedly be damaged most by the purported effects of climate change, Sen. Kennedy will “kill people” by opposing “new green energy jobs.”

Arquette claimed, “Your state is one of the poorest in the nation. Your state is going to be horrifically impacted by climate change, and you are against new green energy jobs that would help protect your state from climate change?”

“Shameless. Your going to kill people,” the actress said.

