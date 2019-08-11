Lady Gaga Announces Plan to Fund Dozens of Classrooms in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton

Pop megastar Lady Gaga announced on Friday that she is planning to fund dozens of classrooms in three cities struck by mass shootings.

The singer announced via her Facebook account that she was gearing up to fund classroom projects in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California, all communities that suffered mass shootings in only a matter of a few weeks.

“In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” the Born This Way singer wrote n social media.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves,” she wrote on the August 9 post.

“We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away,” she said.

Lady Gaga said she was directing her Born This Way Foundation to work with DonorsChoose.org to fund 14 classrooms in Dayton, 23 in Gilroy, and 125 in El Paso.

