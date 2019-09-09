Video: Kanye West Serenades Massive ‘Sunday Service’ Crowd in Chicago

Grammy-winning rapper-producer Kanye West hosted a massive crowd this weekend as he held his “Sunday Service” in Chicago, Illinois, which was also attended by fellow Chicago crooner Chance the Rapper.

With hundreds or thousands in attendance, Kanye West and Chance took the traditional route as they performed for the audience, which made the concert seem more interactive and engaging. The Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island, where the “Jesus Walks” rapper held his latest ceremony holds 30,000 — and was reportedly packed.

West had originally performed his “Sunday Service” in various, discreet locations throughout Los Angeles.

Last month, West held his “Sunday Service” in Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of the mass shooting that took place in August in front of Ned Peppers Bar in the city’s popular Oregon District. West’s Ohio event was also attended by comedian and longtime friend Dave Chappelle.

Earlier this month, Ad Astra star Brad Pitt attended “Sunday Service,” which took place in Watts, California.

The weekly Sunday Service is all about bringing a “Christian vibe” directly to the people, West’s wife Kim Kardashian West said.

“But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience. It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus . . . ” She told Elle.