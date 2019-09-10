Actress Cara Delevingne: ‘The World Will End’ If Governments Don’t Act on Climate Change

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is quoted in Variety’s wide-ranging climate change feature published on Tuesday, in which she said “the world will end” if governments don’t do something about the looming environmental crisis.

“All the little things we do, recycling, are obviously important but there isn’t anything that one person can do until policy changes,” said Cara Delevingne. “If the governments don’t do anything, the world will end. No Joke.”

The Suicide Squad’s quote was part of Variety’s climate change feature, which showcased a series of environmental-themed articles highlighting those in Hollywood who are “stepping up to fight environmental destruction through storytelling and activism.”

Climate change is not Delevingne’s first crack at political activism. In 2017, the actress — alongside several other celebrity starlets — took to social media to urge President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump to push an amnesty plan that would allow as many as 3.3 million illegal aliens to receive a pathway to United States citizenship.

“Dear Ivanka, I see you’re following me on Instagram,” read a photo posted to Delevingne’s account. The Instagram post went on to state that the actress “would be grateful” during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday if the president’s daughter would just see to it that illegal aliens are relieved of “anxiety and deportation.”

Now, the actress is taking on a new form of activism, joining the laundry list of her fellow “climate movers and shakers” in the entertainment industry — such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Gwyneth Paltrow — in the fight against “the climate crisis.”

“The clock is ticking,” read the cover of Tuesday’s Variety piece featuring Delevingne. “Can Hollywood muster its storytelling power and influence to sound the alarm on global warming?”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.