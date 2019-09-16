Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Suits Up in Dior for White House Ceremony

First Lady Melania Trump suited up in a girlish look on Monday as she attended a “Medal of Freedom” ceremony at the White House.

Mrs. Trump wore a white cropped suit by Christian Dior with a pale pink sweater by Ralph Lauren to match her pale pink Manolo Blahnik stilettos as she strutted into the East Room to watch President Trump present the Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers may recall that this is the same Dior suit that Mrs. Trump wore to her husband’s State of the Union address in January 2018, when she paired it with a silk blouse by Dolce & Gabbana.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.