Roseanne Hammers Hollywood’s ‘Double Standard’ on Trump, Talks Comedy Comeback

While announcing a new comedy tour, Roseanne Barr recently hammered her former castmate Sara Gilbert, actress ledt-wing Debra Messing, and Hollywood’s hypocrisy over President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Barr announced her upcoming “Mr. &d Mrs. America” comedy tour with fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay which is set to kick off on September 19 at the Paramount Theater in Long Island, New York.

Opening up about being fired from her own creation, Barr insisted that it was Sara Gilbert’s tweet that was the catalyst for ABC’s decision to fire her.

Barr raised eyebrows in 2018 for referencing the film Planet of the Apes when tweeting about former Obama operative Valarie Jarrett, who is black. After taking criticism for her Twitter barb, the former Rosanne show star apologized for the tweet, but also said that she never knew Jarrett was black and then blamed her tweet on a reaction to the drug Ambien.

But Rosanne co-star Sara Gilbert did not cut her boss any slack and tweeted out that Barr’s tweet was “abhorrent.” That, Rosanne said, was the deciding factor for ABC.

“That’s the tweet that got the show canceled, to be honest,” Barr told the paper.

Barr added that she has no desire to talk to Gilbert and clear the air noting that Gilbert struck first without any consideration.

“When somebody just doesn’t care how their actions affect you, what’s there to talk about?” Barr said of Gilbert. “There’s nothing to talk about.”

But Bar added that she has suspicions that her support of President Trump was at the root of ABC’s rush to cut ties with her. Barr slammed Hollywood for its hate of both Trump and Israel.

“All of Hollywood, they just hate him, and they hate those of us who like him. There is no way around it,” she said. “So, yeah, I think they took me off because I liked him and I like him because I’m a Jew and he likes Israel.”

Barr also reveled in recent tweets by the president who slammed NBC sitcom star Debra Messing, who endorsed the idea that black supporters of President Trump are “mentally ill” — Trump said “Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Rosanne let out a long laugh as the Mail’s interviewer read to her Trump’s tweets in which he slammed Messing and mentioned Barr.

“It’s fun to go pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Rosanne joked about slapping Hollywood down in her new comedy set. “We have to do that if we want you know not be enslaved to them as a society today.”

