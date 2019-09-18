Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies, Complicating Anonymous Sexual Assault Case

The male massage therapist who claimed he was sexually assaulted by actor Kevin Spacey has died, complicating the legal case against the House of Cards actor.

The death of the anonymous accuser was made public in a court filing by Spacey’s attorneys, according to reports. No cause of death had been announced. The actor’s attorneys said they were informed of the individual’s death on Sept. 11.

Spacey faces allegations that in 2016, he assaulted the therapist by twice grabbing his hand and moving it to his genital area. He was also accused of grabbing the masseur’s shoulders in an effort to kiss him and attempting to touch his genitals.

The two-time Oscar-winner also allegedly asked to perform a sex act on the therapist.

It remains unclear how the masseur’s death will impact the case against Spacey, who has maintained his innocence.

The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported news of the individual’s death, noted that the case “could continue by the heirs of ‘John Doe,’ though the issue of anonymity provides a complicating wrinkle.”

The trade magazine said the heirs would likely have to identify the deceased accuser after getting a green light to administer his estate in probate court. Even then, “the loss of the most important witness to the alleged sexual assault would make it difficult to litigate.”

Spacey has been accused by multiple men of sexual misconduct and assault, including actor Anthony Rapp, who said he was a minor when Spacey allegedly made unwanted advances.

The accusations led him to be fired from Netflix’s House of Cards, in which he played unscrupulous politician Frank Underwood, who rises to power by skillfully eliminating his opponents.

The actor’s character was killed off and the show concluded its final season last year.

Spacey — whose real name his Kevin Fowler — recently scored a legal victory when a criminal case against him was dropped in July after the busboy who accused the actor of sexual assault stopped cooperating in the case.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com