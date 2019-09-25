Larry David, Debra Messing Starring in Mueller Report Play Fundraiser for Democratic PAC

Left-wing Hollywood actors — including Larry David, Debra Messing, and Katey Sagal — are set to star in another Mueller report production on the West Coast as part of a fundraising effort for former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s (D-CA) PAC For a Change, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Tuesday.

Boxer spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, telling the outlet that the event was inspired by The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts — a play that featured a slew of actors and actresses including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver, Wilson Cruz, John Lithgow, and many others.

“A West Coast version has now been set, and that’s why Boxer was on the line, to confirm the details and offer her take on why this fundraiser production is even more important in the wake of Tuesday’s news,” the Hollywood Reporter noted in an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal launch of an impeachment inquiry.

The play, which also focuses on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, is titled You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up and features a celebrity cast including “Larry David … Tim Bagley, John Fugelsang, Tony Goldwyn, Ernie Hudson, Maz Jobrani, EJ Johnson, Josh Malina, Debra Messing, Stephanie Miller, Poppy Montgomery, Laraine Newman, Jonah Platt, Billy Porter, Paul Reiser and Katey Sagal.”

While David is taking on the role of the narrator, Messing will play the president, according to the report.

“When I was Senator for so many years, every single speech I gave always ended with me saying that it’s so critical you cared and you’re here. So, it’s particularly gratifying to me to see people who stand to have something to lose,” Boxer told the Hollywood Reporter.

“In the case of incredibly talented and gifted performers in this show, when they come out and say they are willing to do this, to me, it means a lot. They have more to lose from it. I am so gratified and grateful to them for wiling to make a difference,” she added.

Boxer noted that she “read every word of the Mueller report,” adding, “it’s very dry, but it shows the president attempting to obstruct justice 11 different times.”

“In this particular production, it’s so funny because Hirsch is such an incredible writer. She added a narrator [David] and there’s so much commentary from that part all the way through which will make it that much funnier,” she added.

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the Mueller report did not find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and Mueller did not recommend charging the president with obstruction of justice.

Hollywood’s rehash of the Mueller investigation follows the Democrat-led House effort to impeach Trump, with Pelosi caving to the far-left flank of her caucus and formally announcing an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday. Democrats largely cited the so-called whistleblower complaint as the leading reason to actively pursue impeachment this week. Trump authorized the release the transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which — as several Republican lawmakers pointed out — showed no “pressure,” quid pro quo, or violation of law.

Despite that, Boxer says the play’s timing “could not be more opportune.”

“If this impeachment is successful, at this point, I don’t see many badges of courage on the other side of the aisle. The only way to remove him from office is through an election, so it’s important to gather and get together,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

“The timing of this couldn’t be any more opportune. I hope everyone buys a ticket and brings a friend and reaches out to the younger generation,” Boxer said. “We will take any donation — large or small — and use it to give free tickets to those who can’t afford to come.”