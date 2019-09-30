‘Propaganda’: Immigration Activist Group Raices Slams Netflix Series ‘Border Security: America’s Front Line’

The latest season of Netflix’s Border Security: America’s Front Line has received a big thumbs down from a radical immigration and refugee activist group, which has called the show “propaganda” for border security.

Raices Texas recently tweeted its displeasure over the reality series that portrays the hard work performed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and agents.

“@netflix propping up Border Patrol propaganda is not a good omen for our $12.99 a month subscription,” the activist organization tweeted.

.@netflix propping up Border Patrol propaganda is not a good omen for our $12.99 a month subscription. https://t.co/By4xYWUS0j — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) September 28, 2019

Raices — the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services — provides legal aid to migrants and illegal aliens, helping them to navigate the U.S. court system. The open-borders group has called President Donald Trump’s immigration policies xenophobic and racist.

“The current crisis has been created by Trump’s xenophobic and racist policies. He’s targeted the most vulnerable people to stoke hatred for the other…We must enshrine and protect the right to come here and thrive,” the group tweeted in June.

Border Security: America’s Front Line is a Canadian-produced series that is distributed in the U.S. by Netflix. The reality series follows CPB officers and agents as they contend with drugs, contraband and illegal crossings.

Raices’ attack on the Netflix show has prompted some of the streaming company’s customers to cancel their subscriptions.

I’m done. CBP isn’t getting a nickel out of me. pic.twitter.com/avcKjGJODj — Under Dog (@UnleashTheMutt) September 28, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com