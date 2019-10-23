Video: Eva Longoria Calls Trump’s Border Enforcement ‘Inhumane’ at Democrat Summit

Actress Eva Longoria slammed President Donald Trump’s “inhumane” policies on illegal immigration on Tuesday and said a moral argument on the issue is not changing hearts and minds.

Addressing the Latino Summit in Washington D.C., hosted by Senate Democrats, Longoria said that Hispanics may have been focused on the moral case for open borders, but admitted that that “argument is not working.”

“I do think we as Hispanics have been focused on the moral imperative — this is inhumane what is happening on the border,” she said. How we are treating other human beings, it’s just appalling.”

Eva Longoria went on to make the case often made by the neoliberal wing of the Republican Party that America’s industries need more migrant labor.

“So we need the economic imperative argument, right?” Longoria said. “We cannot deny that we have major industries dependent on immigrant labor. More than agriculture — it’s not just agriculture.”

“I think the truth of the matter is this country does not work without the engine of the immigrant community and the engine of immigrant labor,” she later added.

The 44-year-old former Desperate Housewives star also urged Americans to hold lawmakers accountable “in a loud way.”

“My biggest message is don’t let the media dictate the divides that we have in this country,” she declared.

Longoria is one of Hollywood’s most fervent anti-Trump activists, having previously compared him to Adolf Hitler. Last year, she falsely claimed that as a multi-millionaire Hispanic woman, she was being “attacked daily” by the policies of the Trump administration.

“As a Latino I’m personally invested because I’m attacked daily by this administration,” Longoria said at the time. “I mean from day one, for them to attack my community and all brown people to be murderers and rapists is a problem.”

