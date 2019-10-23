Wendy Williams Slams Meghan Markle: ‘Nobody Feels Sorry for You’

Talk show host Wendy Williams took Meghan Markle to task on Tuesday during a segment on the Wendy Williams Show, telling the Duchess of Sussex “nobody feels sorry for you” after the Royal aired her issues during a British television documentary.

The former Suits actress used the opportunity of a rare face-to-face interview Sunday night to speak out about the pressures she and Prince Harry face as they build a life together, as Breitbart News reported.

Markle said her new life was “hard” and added she was warned about the rigours of press scrutiny by her friends.

“When I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy,” she said. “But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

Meghan also told the program it was a “struggle” being pregnant and a new mother amid the intense interest from newspapers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The response by Williams, 55, was blunt and to the point.

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl!” Williams said (via Entertainment Tonight). “You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

The talk show host then offered a blunt tip to Markle.

“Don’t be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere, of course, because you’re now a royal.”

Williams — and one of the show’s producers — then revealed a story about Markle’s past, saying she expressed interest in joining Williams’ own show as a runway model and fashion expert. By the time they were ready to book her, Markle had become engaged.

“Here’s the thing. Every celebrity has their own relationship with the paparazzi,” said Williams before recounting a recent encounter she had with a photographer. “But Meghan Markle, nobody feels sorry for you, you knew what you were signing up for, girl.”