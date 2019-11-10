Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Touchdowns in Burberry, Celine for LSU-Alabama Football Game
First Lady Melania Trump scored a touchdown when she arrived in Alabama for a college football game, alongside President Trump, in winter crisp black cashmere and luxury sunglasses.
Melania Trump traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama with her husband for a college football game wearing a cashmere-wool blend peacoat by Burberry — the London-based house that former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci has recently rebranded. The coat features a large lapel covered in a knit sweater.
The long-waisted black coat was paired with oversized aviator acetate shades by Celine, a departure from her usual Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses. The shades retail for about $500.
Of course, what Mrs. Trump look is complete without her favorite style of Manolo Blahniks. This pair of Manolos are black to match the look and suede for the ultimate winter vibe.
