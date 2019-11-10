First Lady Melania Trump scored a touchdown when she arrived in Alabama for a college football game, alongside President Trump, in winter crisp black cashmere and luxury sunglasses.

Melania Trump traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama with her husband for a college football game wearing a cashmere-wool blend peacoat by Burberry — the London-based house that former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci has recently rebranded. The coat features a large lapel covered in a knit sweater.

The long-waisted black coat was paired with oversized aviator acetate shades by Celine, a departure from her usual Yves Saint Laurent sunglasses. The shades retail for about $500.

Of course, what Mrs. Trump look is complete without her favorite style of Manolo Blahniks. This pair of Manolos are black to match the look and suede for the ultimate winter vibe.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.