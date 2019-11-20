Michelle Obama Nominated for Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album ‘Becoming’

Hollywood’s long-standing love affair with the Obama’s continued in full force Wednesday with Former First Lady Michelle Obama receiving a Grammy Award nomination for her spoken word album Becoming, the audio version of her bestselling memoir published last year.

The nomination represents Michelle Obama’s first recognition by the The Recording Academy, which organizes the annual Grammy Awards. Her husband, President Barack Obama, has won two Grammys for his spoken word albums Dreams From My Father in 2005 and The Audacity of Hope in 2007.

This year, Michelle Obama will compete against the Beastie Boys, filmmaker John Waters, composer Eric Alexandrakis, and poet Sekou Andrews in the spoken word album category.

The category has seen a number of Democratic politicians take home awards. Hillary Clinton won for It Takes a Village in 1996, while former President Bill Clinton won for My Life in 2006.

The annual Grammy ceremony is set to air live Jan. 26 on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Michelle Obama made an unexpected appearance at this year’s Grammy ceremony, opening the telecast alongside singers Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The group received a sustained standing ovation.

This year’s nominations, announced Wednesday morning, were dominated by artists Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X, who each received nods in the categories record of the year, album of the year, and best new artist.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was shut out of the album of the year category, but still received three nominations.

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have made their presence felt in Hollywood. The couple has signed a high-profile production deal with Netflix that allows them the make documentaries and other streaming content.

