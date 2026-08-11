Tom Tiffany Wins Republican Nomination for Wisconsin Governor

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) has secured the Republican nomination to run for governor of Wisconsin, securing victory with relative ease shortly after the polls closed.

Tiffany secured the nomination with 95 percent of the vote, scoring over 350,000 votes by the time the race had been called in his favor. His closest opponent, Andy Manske, earned just 16,000 votes, roughly 4.3 percent.

In July, Tom Tiffany’s campaign notably raised $10 million, “with contributions from all 72 counties in the state and more than 10,000 small-dollar donors,” Breitbart News reported.

“Our grassroots campaign is reaching all 72 counties because the demand for common-sense leadership has never been stronger,” said Tiffany. “Wisconsinites are tired of bigger government, higher costs, and more bureaucracy. They’re ready for a governor who will cut taxes, reduce red tape, and get government out of their way. I’m truly humbled by the support we’re receiving from every corner of our state.”