CNN’s Zeleny: Even People Who ‘Enjoyed’ Hong’s Policies Worried About Electability

During CNN’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny discussed the Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial primary and said that there were people he spoke to who liked Francesca Hong and “enjoyed her policies, but they were worried about electability.”

Zeleny said that while Hong’s supporters thought they would win the race early, that hasn’t happened.

He added, “[T]he closeness of these results, Laura, really reflect[s] our conversations with voters all day long. Even some of the most self-described liberal-leaning progressive voters expressed some concern and caution about Francesca Hong. Yes, they said they liked her. Yes, they said they enjoyed her policies, but they were worried about electability. So, there’s no doubt, in the end of this race, the undecided voters, and even some of the ones on the fence, were clearly being persuaded by this argument of electability that Gov. Tony Evers (D) was really delivering from the rafters as he was supporting David Crowley.”

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