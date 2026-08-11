Bravo Host Andy Cohen Defends ‘Real Housewives’ Featuring MAGA Women

Andy Cohen, host of the Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, defended The Real Housewives featuring “MAGA women” as part of its cast.

Cohen revealed his thoughts in a question-and-answer session on his Threads account when a user asked why The Real Housewives allegedly features “so many MAGA women,” adding that she stopped watching due to that fact. According to Cohen, the show avoids politics but features a variety of “different” perspectives.

“If we didn’t showcase people with different POV’s there would be no show. Also it’s a show about the women and their relationships, not about politics,” Cohen wrote.

The politics of Real Housewives stars have become a lightning rod for controversy over the years. In 2022, Siggy Flicker, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, said that most of the franchise cast members are Trump supporters.

“Most of Housewives throughout the franchise are Trump supporters,” Siggy Flicker told Breitbart News, adding that they stayed silent on Joe Biden to keep their jobs.

“I’m not a crier — but I cried all the time, because I hated every minute of being on that show,” Flicker said. “Imagine having to hang out with the liberal entertainment industry five days a week, eight hours a day,” she added. “You’re literally swimming in a swamp, and it is disgusting. There is nothing that I enjoyed about it. I couldn’t wait to get out of there.”

“It wasn’t because of the people at Bravo, they had nothing to do with the show. They hired the cast, and then they hired the production company. The production company was intolerable,” she added. “Once they found out that I was a proud Trump supporter and a proud conservative, and I was not backing down from my views, they came at me in the editing room.”

“I had people, the cast people, my friends on the show say, ‘Siggy, pretend you’re a liberal, tell them you hate Donald Trump’ — and I said, ‘I can’t do it.'”