A partial transcript is as follows:

KRYSTAL BALL: One thing that I think is interesting is that all the things [President Donald Trump] has done since he’s entered office, including causing real harm to real human beings, that the thing that triggers the Democratic establishment is one of their own is threatened, when, essentially, one of the elite is threatened over the sacred principle of military aid. I think that’s interesting.

MICHAEL MOORE: It is very interesting… Nobody really wants to talk about the gas company that Biden’s son got $50,000 a month to be on the board. I think the memo’s gone out that nobody should be talking about that right now because we need to focus on impeachment. And it would be a false equivalency to talk about it, because Hunter Biden didn’t break any laws. It’s been thoroughly investigated, all the conspiracy theories have been debunked — End of story.

Nonetheless, the average American who is watching this right now or pays a little bit of attention knows just how unfair the system is when the children of the elites get to fly on Air Force 2 to China and within a couple of days is on the board of a company there. We all know how wrong that is, no matter what the party is.