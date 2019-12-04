Michael Moore Prays ‘Please, God’ Don’t Let Nadler Impeachment Hearing End Like Mueller’s

Far-left documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore made a bizarre emotional plea Wednesday, praying on Twitter that the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump will go better than the disastrous Robert Mueller hearing from July.

Moore tweeted out his fervent wish that Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) would save Wednesday’s impeachment proceeding from a Mueller-style flame-out.

“Please, God, not the Mueller Hearing. Not that. Not today. Schiff! More Schiff-like! Nadler. Nadler. Please don’t make me Madler,” the filmmaker tweeted.

A prayer before today’s hearing starts…

“Please, God, not the Mueller Hearing. Not that. Not today. Schiff! More Schiff-like! Nadler. Nadler. Please don’t make me Madler.” pic.twitter.com/jGovHJ7H7t — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 4, 2019

Moore later described Rep. Nadler’s opening remarks as “brilliant,” adding that this was a “historic day” that will spell the end of the Trump administration.

Ok! Nadler’s opening statement was BRILLIANT— and already the Trump collaborators are losing it. This is an historic day. And as an added bonus, we get to watch the implosion of a major political party. When the dust settles after Trump’s moving trucks head down I-95, we’ll be ok — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 4, 2019

But Michael Moore was conspicuously silent about testimony given by George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who said that President Trump’s supposed crimes fail to meet any reasonable definition of impeachability.

“You can’t impeach a president like this,” Prof. Turley said, adding that Democrats are rushing the process. This isn’t an “impulse-buy item,” he said.

Prof. Turley: "You can’t say the president is above the law if you then say the crimes you accuse him of really don’t have to be established." pic.twitter.com/IY3p2M31FP — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 4, 2019

Robert Mueller’s testimony in July was widely viewed as a dud for Democrats after the former special counsel appeared unfocused and forgetful.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media had hoped that Mueller would find evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia. But Mueller’s report couldn’t establish that any collusion took place.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com