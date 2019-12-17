Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Lush for Winter in Red Velvet Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out in a pair of red velvet stilettos and a 1970s-inspired coat as she and President Trump greeted the president of Guatemala and his wife to the White House.

Melania Trump, and her style adviser Hervé Pierre, has been richly inspired by 1970s Celine which has been most recently reinvented by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

For her ensemble on Tuesday, Mrs. Trump kept with those retro ladylike codes in a white, burgundy, and black checked wool-blend coat by Chloé which featured a contrasting white twill lapel. The coat is now on sale for about $1,800.

Maybe most exciting, or in this case lush, were Mrs. Trump’s heels — a pair of red velvet Christian Louboutins that she had not yet worn. Easily a staple for the Christmas holiday season, these rare pointed toe Louboutins retail for about $620 if you can even find a pair.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.