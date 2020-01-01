Hollywood Rings in the New Year Hating Trump: ‘Kick His Ass in 2020’

Left-wing Hollywood figures carried their resistance rage into the new decade, dumping on President Donald Trump and wishing for a year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House.”

Director Rob Reiner, for example, wished for a new year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House” — a direct reference to the president.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year and a 2020 that doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 1, 2020

Prominent horror author Stephen King kicked off the year with a short rhyme, writing, “Of his lies we’ve had plenty, Kick his ass in 2020.”

Of his lies we've had plenty

Kick his ass in 2020. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 1, 2020

Broadway star Bette Midler also jumped back into full-blown Trump hate on New Years Day, practically bragging over the U.S. Embassy attack in Baghdad that occurred on Tuesday.

“Here’s your first 2020 crisis, Donnie! I hear you were out golfing and re-tweeting boxing matches! Way to go, babe!! So inspiring to all,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to hear your testimony in front of Congress…oh wait.”

Here's your first 2020 crisis, Donnie! I hear you were out golfing and re-tweeting boxing matches! Way to go, babe!! So inspiring to all. Can't wait to hear your testimony in front of Congress…oh wait. https://t.co/zq68ncHvWH — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 1, 2020

Sicko director Michael Moore, who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), declared that this is the year America will “dump Trump.”

“Happy New Year & new decade everyone! It can only get better! This is Year we dump Trump & send a true advocate to the White House with a mass movement behind him/her,” he tweeted, adding, “We’ll win the Senate flipping just 3 seats.”

“Kindness will reign. Men will listen instead of fake listen. Pie!” he added.

Happy New Year & new decade everyone! It can only get better! This is Year we dump Trump & send a true advocate to the White House with a mass movement behind him/her. We’ll win the Senate flipping just 3 seats. Kindness will reign. Men will listen instead of fake listen. Pie! pic.twitter.com/8gwIoojCAS — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 1, 2020

Hollywood director Judd Apatow took aim at First Lady Melania Trump specifically, mocking her New Year’s wish for “peace on the world.”

“Maybe she meant piss on the world. Isn’t that how this whole mess started,” he wrote.

Maybe she meant piss on the world. Isn’t that how this whole mess started? https://t.co/aqrXXXXlxK — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 1, 2020

“HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, alongside the hashtag “#2020removeHIM.”

HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL 🇺🇸❤️💋#2020removeHIM — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei dreamt of a year with “perfect vision,” urging everyone to “see things for what they really are this year.”

“No con men, no spin doctors, no agents of disinformation. Let’s bring things into focus. Let’s see the path forward clearly,” he wrote.

2020. It means perfect vision. So let’s see things for what they really are this year. No con men, no spin doctors, no agents of disinformation. Let’s bring things into focus. Let’s see the path forward clearly. 2020. Let our vision be perfect. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 1, 2020

“Happy New Year to everyone! This year, let’s fill our hearts up with gratitude: treat every month in 2020 is if its May and the trees are full of mangoes!” left-wing actor Jim Carrey tweeted. “Yyyyyyummy!”

Happy New Year to everyone! This year, let’s fill our hearts up with gratitude: treat every month in 2020 is if its May and the trees are full of mangoes! Yyyyyyummy! pic.twitter.com/mL81ch9bJN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 1, 2020

“2020 is our chance to fix the mistake we made in 2016. Or to dig the knife in deeper–which would be particularly dangerous because we’re probably losing our healthcare,” Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee warned. “Anyways, Happy New Year to all!”

2020 is our chance to fix the mistake we made in 2016. Or to dig the knife in deeper–which would be particularly dangerous because we’re probably losing our healthcare. Anyways, Happy New Year to all! pic.twitter.com/AQ9kC9qjiv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 1, 2020

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford rang in the new year by claiming that Trump “fetishizes dictators and war criminals while undermining democracy and attacking war heroes.”

“He is an inversion of the spectacular, unfulfilled aspiration of our country,” he continued. “Check your registration. Organize. Vote him out.”

We have a president who fetishizes dictators and war criminals while undermining democracy and attacking war heroes. He is an inversion of the spectacular, unfulfilled aspiration of our country. Check your registration. Organize. Vote him out. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 1, 2020

“Putin is not my president . happy new year,” actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

Putin is not my president . happy new year 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✌🏼🙏🏿👏✊🏿 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 1, 2020

Similarly, actor Ron Perlman harped on the longheld Russia collusion hoax.

General Hospital actress Amber Tamblyn did not mince words, wishing everyone — except the president — a happy new year.

Happy New Year to everyone but Donald Trump 😘 — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 1, 2020

“2020 goal: Trump loses and they let Rachel Maddow and I get blacked out drunk on MSNBC for New Years to compete with Anderson and @Andy,” American Horror Story star Billy Eichner tweeted.