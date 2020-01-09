Video: ‘Mrs. America’ Trailer, with Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, Is Hollywood’s Latest Diss of Conservative Women

FX Networks has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated new limited series Mrs. America, which stars Cate Blanchett as the late conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly.

While the series won’t debut until April on Hulu, the trailer provides a glimpse of the large ensemble cast, which also includes Rose Byrne as feminist author Gloria Steinem and Elizabeth Banks as feminist activist Jill Ruckelshaus.

Mrs. America is a pet project for Blanchett, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. In the trailer, the Oscar-winning Australian actress plays Schlafly as a scary, gun-toting Stepford wife with a rictus grin who is hellbent on clinging to tradition while the women’s liberation movement sweeps the country.

“I am not against women. I am not against women working outside the home. But what I am against is the women’s liberation movement,” Schlafly says. “We want the right to be a mother, the right to be a wife. The ‘libbers’ want to create a sex-neutral totalitarian nightmare.”

Later in the trailer, Blanchett-as-Schlafly states: “This fight is not about equality. It’s about power. And I’m just getting started.”

In real life, Schlafly was successful in defeating the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972. She argued that the ERA would strip women of certain rights and would lead to a dissolution of the two genders.

Schlafly also founded the Eagle Forum, the conservative, pro-family interest group, which she led until her death in 2016 at 92. Her final book was The Conservative Case for Trump, whom she avidly endorsed for president.

Mrs. America will have nine episodes and is set to debut on the Hulu streaming service on April 15. The show will be among the first that FX will make available on Hulu as part of its new “FX on Hulu” partnership.

On its official Twitter feed, FX promoted the new show with the description: “Women across America fought for equal rights. One woman fought to stop them.”

FX Networks’ upcoming lineup was revealed Thursday during its presentation at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

