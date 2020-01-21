Michael Moore: We’re Done in Four Years if We Don’t Fix Climate Change

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday and said “if we don’t fix climate change, like, now,” then “we don’t have four years,” before we’re all “done.”

Moreover, despite endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) last October for the 2020 presidential race, Moore went on to suggest that the Democrats should “double down” on the woman card by running an all-female presidential ticket in 2020.

“What we should do, actually, in 2020, we shouldn’t run one woman. We should run two women,” affirmed Moore. “The vice president and president on the ticket will be two women. Let’s just double down on this. Let’s just double down.”

The left-wing activist added that “every woman” would vote for said ticket, implying that women are typically low information voters, who choose candidates not based on their policies, but based on their genitals.

“All the pundits will go, ‘Oh, no, no, no you can’t do that. They’ll never get elected now.’ And like, oh yeah? I’ll tell you right now, every woman is going to vote,” he said. “And every young person is gonna vote.”

Moore also spoke about how he believes a Sanders presidency would be “totally selfless” on Sanders’ part, insisting that the senator would be dedicating the “last years of his life” toward political service, knowing that he won’t be alive to see the results.

“It’s not his future he’s fighting for,” said Moore of Senator Sanders. “He won’t be around to see what’s going to happen to this planet. This is totally selfless on his part, that he is going to give his last years of his life — it’s going to be the best quarter [of his life].”

“And I’m telling you that Bernie is gonna get in there,” Moore insisted. “He’s the one candidate Trump doesn’t want to run against. He’s the Trump stopper.”

“He will not relent. He will not back down, and he will take care of Trump in such a beautiful Brooklyn-like way,” he added. “It’s Brooklyn vs. Queens, and with all due respect to the fine bureau of Queens — advantage Brooklyn.”

“We, on November third, are coming,” declared Moore. “And we are large.”

