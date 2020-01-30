Actress Jodie Turner-Smith Won’t Raise Her Children in U.S. Because ‘White Supremacy Is Overt’

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith claims that she is looking to move to Canada instead of raising her children in what she called an overly white supremacist United States.

The Queen & Slim star also dissed Britain — likely because of Brexit — in an interview with the Sunday Times where she said she intends to look for a home outside the U.S. to raise her children. The seven-months pregnant actress insisted that America is a terrible place to live because “the racial dynamics over here are fraught.”

“White supremacy is overt,” she added. “It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here.”

“I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school,” the Last Ship star said.

Consequently, the actress and her husband, Fringe actor Joshua Jackson, are looking elsewhere. Though not, apparently, the UK.

“England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada,” she said.

Turner-Smith is also reluctant to even confirm that she is married to Jackson, who is white. As she told the paper. “I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married.”

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man,” she said of those who gossiped about her relationship. “In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted.” Acceptance of interracial marriage is dubious but the sheer number of them has skyrocketed just two generations after the end of the Civil Rights Movement.

“…the share of interracial and interethnic marriages in America has increased fivefold, from 3% of all weddings in 1967 to 17% in 2015,” notes the Guardian, the left-wing UK paper Turner-Smith should be familiar with. And multi-ethnic births accounted for 1 in 7 newborns in the U.S. in 2015, Pew data shows. And Americans today are far more satisfied with race relations under President Donald Trump than they were under President Obama, according to Gallup.

Still, Turner-Smith also noted that some black people were not happy with her relationship with a white man.

“Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities,” she said. “I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”

