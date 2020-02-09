Steve Martin and Chris Rock: ‘Vaginas,’ ‘Black Nominees’ Missing from Oscars

Veteran comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock helped open the 92nd Academy Awards and called out the Academy from the stage, saying “vaginas” and “black nominees” were missing from the Oscars’ nomination’s lists.

During their opening at, Rock said “So many great directors nominated this year.” To which Martin responded, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year.”

Rock replied: “Vaginas?” — a jab at the Academy for not including any female directors in the year’s Best Director category.

Watch below:

Chris Rock also hit the Academy for only nominating one black actor in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories — actress Cynthia Erivo for her stellar role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet.

“Cynthia Erivo did such a good job hiding black people in Harriet the Academy had her hide all the black nominees,” Rock said.

Female directors Greta Gerwig, Luly Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Mati Diop, and others were left off the list in favor of Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.