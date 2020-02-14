Alec Baldwin: Watch ‘Sniveling’ Republicans to See ‘How Hitler Took Control of a Country’

Actor Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his Nazi rhetoric by once again equating President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

In a recent tweet on Thursday, the 30 Rock actor blamed Republican senators for lacking the courage to stop “Hitler” — i.e., Trump — from seizing power.

“You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country,” Baldwin wrote. “For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

The comments come just two days after Baldwin tweeted that the United States under President Trump has become ” as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII.”

Baldwin, who has played President Trump numerous times on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, has used his Twitter account with more than 1 million followers to repeatedly bash the commander in chief and his supporters.

Earlier this month, the actor tweeted that the “desecration of [American democracy] and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters.”

Baldwin pleaded guilty last year to harassment and agreed to take an anger management course after he was arrested for assaulting a man over a parking spot.

