Tim Robbins, Rock Band Portugal. The Man, to Headline Bernie Sanders Rally in Tacoma

Indie rock band Portugal. The Man is set to perform at a presidential campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Tacoma, WA, on Monday night.

Actor Tim Robbins and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) will also join and speak at Sanders’ Monday rally.

Rep. Jayapal, a self-described “progressive” and “organizer,” has endorsed Sanders’ presidential campaign.

This is the moment! Join me and @BernieSanders at a rally on Monday evening at the Tacoma Dome! This is OUR movement to elect a true champion for working people across America and to deliver Washington state for Bernie. Join us! #NotMeUs https://t.co/blty2eJ6IL — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) February 13, 2020

Robbins regularly tweets support for Sanders’ presidential campaign, and has spoken at political rallies for the self-described “democratic socialist” senator.

Robbins, who was joined by actor Danny DeVito at a campaign rally in Venice, California, in December, endorsed Sen. Sanders, saying “I’m here today to endorse Bernie Sanders to be the next president of the United States.”

The Shawshank Redemption star has smeared President Trump as a “petulant, overgrown child monster.”

The billionaire class and Wall Street may hate us. That’s fine. We are the strongest campaign against Trump because we stand with the working class of America. Join us live from our Hanover, New Hampshire town hall: https://t.co/SD9T4rJtFA — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 9, 2020

Sen. Sanders also welcomed Rock band The Strokes onto the campaign trail. The indie rock band performed an anti-cop song at a campaign rally for Sanders last Tuesday. The New York Post reported, “The Strokes taunted a police officer with their anti-cop anthem ‘New York City Cops’ as the law enforcer and event security confronted fans rushing the stage during their performance at a Bernie Sanders’ rally in New Hampshire.”

Rally-goers joined The Strokes on stage during the band’s performance of “New York City Cops.”

best moment from the strokes x bernie rally pic.twitter.com/cBWRQV5I4r — steven (@recordcult) February 11, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders is riding high after winning the New Hampshire Democratic primary last week, cementing his place as the front-runner for his party’s nomination.

