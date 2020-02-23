Joe Biden Poses with Cher and Asks: ‘Do You Believe in Life After Trump?’

Mere hours before suffering another political defeat in the Nevada caucus, Joe Biden posed for a photo with his celebrity endorser Cher and took a cheap shot at President Donald Trump.

“Do you believe in life after Trump?” read the caption — inspired by Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe” — on a tweet from Biden, which included a photo of the floundering White House hopeful alongside the Grammy-winning singer.

Do you believe in life after Trump? pic.twitter.com/azZ1qZCqFW — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2020

Biden posted the photo hours before losing the Nevada Democratic caucus by a wide margin to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Sen. Sanders won the state handily garnering about 40 percent of the vote, while Biden won just 19 percent and an estimated 2 delegates.

Suffice it to say that Cher’s loud endorsement of the former vice president, just days before the contest, didn’t help his stock in the Battle Born State.

Last week, the stage and screen star and constant critic of President Donald Trump cast doubt on Biden’s chances to win.

“Trust & Love In Candidate Is Heaven..BUT WE LIVE HERE [on earth] FOR ME ITS LESSER OF TWO EVILS. I LOVED JOE, BUT JOE HAD MANY STRIKES AGAINST HIM,” Cher said. “MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE..HES A GOOD, HONEST MAN WHO COULD BE PRES, BUT NOT RUN 4 PRES. He Doesn’t Do Social Media, & He’s Joe Warts & All.”

The Oscar-winner changed her tune just a couple days later, wishing Biden good luck in the caucus that he eventually lost to Sen. Sanders.

GoodἴToday &Everyday @JoeBiden .I 4Got 4 Min. What a Good,Wise,Kind Man You Are,But I WONT Turn My Back On You Now That You’re Struggling.Many Times In My Life Ppl Said,”Shes,Untalented, Too Old For Movies,Music,The Stage.Dont Give Up Joe.

“Your Head is Bloodied,But Unbowed” — Cher (@cher) February 17, 2020

An hour later, Cher doubled down on her support for Biden. “This will Most Likely Be Unpopular, but Last Nite I Asked Myself, ‘Who, Would I Be, if I denied a Man I Know & Respect 4 a Shiny, New,Tech Savey BILLIONAIRE'” Cher said. “Joe’s Made Mistakes, like all of Us, but I Believe He Would Be Honest,Smart, ‘CIVIL’ PRES. Who Doesn’t Have 2 Learn On The Job.”

