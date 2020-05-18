Arnold Schwarzenegger Mocks Trump During Virtual Commencement Speech

Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked President Donald Trump during a commencement speech on Sunday, mocking Trump’s real estate training program known as “Trump University.”

“You are celebrating that journey today, not just a piece of paper that you hang on the wall,” Schwarzenegger said in the speech posted on Instagram, holding up a mock Trump University degree. “This is nothing.”

Trump University was founded by Donald Trump in 2005. It offered courses in real estate, asset management, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation. It was never an accredited university or college, and after several lawsuits shuttered in 2010. All the cases have since been settled.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to urge students of all classes of 2020 to quickly decide what they want to be in life given the challenges they currently face.

“Ask yourself, who do you want to be? Not what but who,” he said. “You see, a disaster can change what you are. It can steal jobs and force you inside. But it is who you are that rises in the face of adversity.”

The 72-year-old Terminator star also reflected on the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and his own challenge of facing open heart surgery, warning that it is obviously not a “fantastic time to graduate” but that such obstacles are part of life.

“The reason why I’m telling you all this is because no matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path, like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now,” he said. “But if you have a very clear vision like I talked about earlier of exactly what you want to do and who you want to be, you can go and find a way around all of these obstacles.”

