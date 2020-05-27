Hollywood Celebrates Twitter Fact Checking Trump on Vote By Mail: ‘Welcome to Accountability B**ch’

Hollywood celebrities are gloating over Twitter’s decision to slap President Donald Trump with a “fact check” of his recent tweets about vote by mail. Stars including Rob Reiner, Dave Bautista, George Takei, and Alyssa Milano have voiced their approval of Twitter’s actions against the president.

Twitter has appended a link to the bottom of two tweets from President Trump, encouraging people to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The link takes users to a Twitter landing page that calls the president’s claims about potential voter fraud “unsubstantiated.”

But Twitter relied solely on left-wing media organizations CNN, NBC News, and The Washington Post as its fact-checking sources.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Anti-Trump filmmaker Rob Reiner tweeted “adios amigo” after Twitter’s action on Tuesday.

MASSIVE. Twitter says it will put a warning label on the Lies and Disinformation tweeted by Trump. Since Trump is incapable of tweeting without lying, adios amigo. And don’t let the door hit you on the way out. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 26, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called the president a “bitch.”

Alyssa Milano claimed that Twitter is “correcting” President Trump’s “lies.”

Nope. Just correcting your lies. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 27, 2020

Community star Ken Jeong also gloated over Twitter’s actions against the president.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford called President Trump a conman, racist, and Russian puppet. He then tweeted to the president: “Fact check that, you malignant narcissist.”

Your incompetence led to the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Americans and destroyed the economy that @BarackObama built. You’re a racist birther, a puppet of Vladimir Putin and a conman. You’re destroying our future. Fact check that, you malignant narcissist. https://t.co/WalxYKVgiV — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 27, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle appeared to suggest that Twitter waited too long to sanction the president’s tweets.

that didn't take long, did it….?🙄 Twitter labels Trump’s tweets with a fact check for the first time – The Washington Post https://t.co/ifd4Ajv9Pc — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 27, 2020

Prior to Twitter’s fact check against the president, some celebrities attempted to pressure the social media giant into deplatforming the commander in chief.

Bette Midler called President Trump “the most loathsome man on the planet” and tweeted out a New York Times opinion article that called for Twitter to “cleanse the Trump stain.”

Donald Trump is officially the most loathsome man on the planet: Twitter Must Cleanse the Trump Stain https://t.co/mfSIxX1R9B — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 26, 2020

Baldwin brother Billy Baldwin tweeted out the hashtag #TakeTrumoOffTwitter, citing among other reasons the president’s use of the terms “Psycho Joe” and “Obamagate.”

From Psycho Joe to Sleepy Joe. From mail in ballot fraud to Connor Lamb fraud. From Obamagate to Poligrip to buffet tables to skanks. Translation: Trump sees the polls and 100,000 dead and is in full, tilt, boogie panic mode.#TakeTrumpOffTwitter pic.twitter.com/guX8wc2bsc — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 26, 2020

Mia Farrow called Twitter’s decision to fact check the president “excellent.”

This is excellent. Trumps false claims will now be flagged as such pic.twitter.com/Fct3moRvi8 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 26, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei thanked Twitter and then compared President Trump to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Thank you @Twitter for slapping this fact-check on Dear Leader. pic.twitter.com/r73T2UhKqB — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 26, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com