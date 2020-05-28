Cardi B: Minnesota’s Protesters Left With ‘No Choice’ But to Loot

Rapper Cardi B says the people who broke into and looted stores in Minnesota on Wednesday were left with “no choice” but to resort to violence and steal from stores in response to the death of George Floyd, whose neck was kneeled on by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

In footage broadcast all across social media, protesters have seen looting stores and vandalizing places all over the city. Yet according to Cardi B, rioters were left with no choice but to resort to violence.

“They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is,” she wrote on Twitter. “Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags, and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

Riots broke out on Tuesday and Wednesday evening in response to footage of Floyd complaining he could not breathe as police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck. He ultimately died.

‘Please. Your knee in my neck. I can’t breathe.’ Black man George Floyd died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck (warning: distressing) pic.twitter.com/kMPiILRUqR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 27, 2020

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, once boasted of having drugged and robbed men “in order to survive” back in the days when she worked as a stripper. “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive,” she wrote at the time. “I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world.”

RAW VIDEO: Dozens of people loot the Target store near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the #GeorgeFloyd protest. (WARNING: Contains strong language). The other protest at the scene of Floyd's death remains peaceful. Read More: https://t.co/W5GdKvLI7g pic.twitter.com/9Pjt6oWLzI — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 28, 2020

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the expedition of investigations into Lloyd’s death.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!”

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Follow Breitbart News for live updates on events in Minnesota.