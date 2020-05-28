Rob Reiner: If Truth Mattered Trump Would be Banned from Twitter, Convicted After Impeachment, and Sitting in Prison

Left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner is advocating for Twitter to ban President Donald Trump outright from its platform. His words come a little more than a day after Twitter slapped the the president with a “fact check” on his tweets about vote by mail.

The Princess Bride director added that the president deserves to be “sitting in prison.”

Rob Reiner laid out his case in a tweet on Wednesday. “If truth mattered Trump would be banned from Twitter, he would have been convicted after his Impeachment and he would be sitting in prison. But alas, we’ll just have to vote him out. And we will,” the director wrote.

If truth mattered Trump would be banned from Twitter, he would have been convicted after his Impeachment and he would be sitting in prison. But alas, we’ll just have to vote him out. And we will. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Reiner followed up with an even nastier screed early Thursday. “Donald Trump is a sociopath who can’t see beyond his empty soul,” The Bucket List director wrote.

Donald Trump is a sociopath who can’t see beyond his empty soul. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 28, 2020

Reiner was among a group of Hollywood celebrities who cheered when Twitter decided to fact-check the president’s claim that vote by mail is fraught with problems and will likely lead to electoral fraud. “Since Trump is incapable of tweeting without lying, adios amigo,” the filmmaker wrote.

MASSIVE. Twitter says it will put a warning label on the Lies and Disinformation tweeted by Trump. Since Trump is incapable of tweeting without lying, adios amigo. And don’t let the door hit you on the way out. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 26, 2020

Twitter has appended a link to the bottom of two tweets from President Trump, encouraging people to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The link takes users to a Twitter landing page that calls the president’s claims about potential voter fraud “unsubstantiated.”

But Twitter relied solely on left-wing media organizations CNN, NBC News, and The Washington Post as its fact-checking sources.

Past elections have shown that vote by mail makes it easier for ballots to be stolen, sold, and given to illegal aliens. It also facilitates ballot harvesting, which is illegal in some states.

Reiner previously expressed his unequivocal support for vote by mail, saying the mail-in system will lead to President Trump’s defeat in November.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com