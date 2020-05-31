‘Middle-Aged White Man’ Alec Baldwin Quotes John Lewis: ‘We Gotta Organize for November’

Leftist actor Alec Baldwin quoted Rep. John Lewis on Sunday, saying “we’ve got to organize in November,” seemingly in response to the death of George Floyd.

The 62-year-old Saturday Night Live star call himself a “middle-aged man” who has seen things “this way” for his “whole life.” Baldwin began the video sitting for 17 seconds of silence on a patio of his bucolic private estate.

“As John Lewis said — don’t take my word for it, middle-aged white man that I am, don’t take my word for it — we gotta organize. We gotta organize for November. That’s it.”

Watch below:

Baldwin was apparent’y reacting to the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and the subsequent civil unrest and riots, much of which has been perpetrated by anti-American members of the domestic terror group, Antifa. Baldwin seems to be blaming Trump and Republicans for left-wing agitators — who are rioting in cities that have been run for decades by Democrats — over an incident where a Democrat-controlled police department killed a black man.

Baldwin has spent years stirring hatred with a constant stream of invective and venom at President Donald Trump and Republican voters. Just in the last few months, the Boss Baby star has variously called the United State “one of the worst countries in the world,” accused Trump of “wanting people to die,” and called Republican voters “mentally ill.”

The New York-based actor has a lot of anger issues, though. He was recently sentenced to court-ordered anger management classes for physically assaulting a person over a parking space in the Big Apple.

Still, the anger issues run deep for the actor. In 2013 the 30 Rock star deleted his Twitter account after launching a homophobic rant at a reporter. And among many other incidents, Baldwin was exposed for screaming at his daughter in a 2007 voice mail where he called her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.