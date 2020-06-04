Kanye West Donates $2M for George Floyd’s Daughter’s College Tuition, Black-Owned Chicago Businesses

Music and fashion mogul Kanye West has stepped up with a $2 million donation to support George Floyd’s family members, as well as those of Ahmaud Arbrery, and Breonna Taylor and businesses.

The fund will include a 529 education plan to cover college tuition for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd. West’s fund is also set to help pay legal fees for the Arbery and Taylor families, as well as black-owned businesses in Chicago and other cities, Fox 10 reported. Arbery was shot to death near Brunswick, GA., in February. Three white men have been arrested and charged. The FBI is investigating the death of Taylor, a Kentucky EMT, who was shot and killed in March after three officers forced their way into her Apartment.

The donation comes on the heels of a week of violent rioting in the wake of Floyd’s death after he was arrested by four Minneapolis police officers.

On Wednesday, Minnesota prosecutors elevated the murder charge against now fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Prosecutors also filed charges against the three officers that stood by as Chauvin subdued George Floyd on May 25.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, also announced her position when she joined other celebrities in calling for justice for Floyd.

“For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own,” Kardashian wrote on June 1. “Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted. I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.