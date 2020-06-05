Carpetbagging: The Hollywood Celebs Pushing ‘Win Texas. Lose Trump’ Funding Campaign

A slew of Hollywood celebrities is pushing an effort to turn Texas blue in the hopes that it will cause President Donald Trump to lose the electoral college in November. The celebrity social-media effort organized by ActBlue is aggressively promoting the slogan: “Win Texas. Lose Trump.”

Left-wing stars including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Debra Messing, and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill are urging their Twitter followers to donate $38 to Texas’ Democratic party in recognition of the state’s 38 electoral votes. ActBlue, the left-wing donor site that is behind the drive, is hoping to defeat President Trump in Texas by pushing vote by mail.

“Your donation goes extremely far and is crucial for helping us register over 2 million Texans and keep voters safe by sending over 1.5 million vote-by-mail applications. Every $1 donated lets us mail 2 voters,” ActBlue says on the Texas Democrats site.

Most of the stars promoting the effort don’t call Texas their primary residence, living instead in Los Angeles or New York. But that isn’t stopping them from interfering in state politics. “When we take Texas for good, it’s game over for the GOP in national elections,” Star Trek actor and L.A. resident George Takei wrote.

Hollywood stars poured big bucks into Beto O’Rourke’s failed attempt to unseat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in 2018.

Like many of the celebrities promoting the effort to turn Texas blue, Alyssa Milano tweeted out “Win Texas. Lose Trump,” while encouraging a $38 donation.

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/F0edXFMqFr https://t.co/b69Ob4lMrq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 3, 2020

Debra Messing, who recently tweeted out a fake photo of Adolf Hitler in an effort to smear President Trump, also tweeted her support for Texas Democrats.

WIN TEXAS. LOSE TRUMP. I donated $38. Join me?https://t.co/TV0IyiRz69 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 2, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: “When we take TX for good, it’s game over for the GOP in national elections.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a very tight race in Texas, with Trump receiving 44% and Biden receiving 43% in a general election matchup, according to a Quinnipiac Univ poll released today. When we take TX for good, it's game over for the GOP in national elections. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 3, 2020

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote: “If we turn Texas blue, we beat you know who!” Hamill’s tweet originated from actor George Takei, as did a similar tweets from Rob Reiner and Charmed star Holly Marie Combs.

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/G52upDRKWB If we turn Texas blue, we beat you-know-who!https://t.co/alECkJUZ3L pic.twitter.com/7TOgvuBKgL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/fV7mnMDpnG https://t.co/ooSyEbWfhL — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 3, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/eoMShZlDaq https://t.co/7t1xipEipn — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) June 4, 2020

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote: “New polling is showing Texas neck and neck. Texas, people!!”

New polling is showing Texas neck and neck. Texas, people!! Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/4XxlAvTAcZ https://t.co/W4xf5AAatc — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 3, 2020

Glee actor Kevin McHale, who hails from Plano, Texas, wrote: “Win my home state, Texas. Lose Trump forever. Lose the racist and his incompetent band of assholes.”

Win my home state, Texas. Lose Trump forever. Lose the racist and his incompetent band of assholes. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me. https://t.co/yjtlh3abAH — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 2, 2020

Comedian Aisha Tyler’s tweet was promoted by actress and former reality TV star Jamie Chung.

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/Konk79kwow https://t.co/JfrZTOCafF — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 3, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/E7UmuAD9VY https://t.co/FNi4dx2HAD — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) June 4, 2020

Other celebrities to voice support for the Texas initiative include Rent star (and Kevin Spacey accuser) Anthony Rapp, Piper Perabo, Peri Gilpin, Dule Hill, Chaz Bono, and Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me. https://t.co/LAeT7vCgRd — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) June 2, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump.38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/NVvz9lkzh0 — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) June 4, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump. 38 electoral votes. $38. Match me here: https://t.co/r0XMYMeKwZ https://t.co/S6O6PE5jen — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) June 3, 2020

Win Texas. Lose Trump.

38 electoral votes. $38.

Match me here: https://t.co/6rtuDoK4PH — Peri Gilpin (@GilpinPeri) June 3, 2020

We win Texas, we lose Trump. We need change. For change, we need to vote. To vote, we need to register. #TurnTexasBlue by helping register 2 million new voters. Please support @texasdemocrats here: https://t.co/JXaKRF5QzP — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 3, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com