Carpetbagging: The Hollywood Celebs Pushing ‘Win Texas. Lose Trump’ Funding Campaign

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Alyssa Milano attends a Special Screening of Liongate's "Bombshell" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
David Ng

A slew of Hollywood celebrities is pushing an effort to turn Texas blue in the hopes that it will cause President Donald Trump to lose the electoral college in November.  The celebrity social-media effort organized by ActBlue is aggressively promoting the slogan: “Win Texas. Lose Trump.”

Left-wing stars including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Debra Messing, and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill are urging their Twitter followers to donate $38 to Texas’ Democratic party in recognition of the state’s 38 electoral votes. ActBlue, the left-wing donor site that is behind the drive, is hoping to defeat President Trump in Texas by pushing vote by mail.

“Your donation goes extremely far and is crucial for helping us register over 2 million Texans and keep voters safe by sending over 1.5 million vote-by-mail applications. Every $1 donated lets us mail 2 voters,” ActBlue says on the Texas Democrats site.

Most of the stars promoting the effort don’t call Texas their primary residence, living instead in Los Angeles or New York. But that isn’t stopping them from interfering in state politics. “When we take Texas for good, it’s game over for the GOP in national elections,” Star Trek actor and L.A. resident George Takei wrote.

Hollywood stars poured big bucks into Beto O’Rourke’s failed attempt to unseat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) in 2018.

Like many of the celebrities promoting the effort to turn Texas blue, Alyssa Milano tweeted out “Win Texas. Lose Trump,” while encouraging a $38 donation.

 

Debra Messing, who recently tweeted out a fake photo of Adolf Hitler in an effort to smear President Trump, also tweeted her support for Texas Democrats.

 

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote: “When we take TX for good, it’s game over for the GOP in national elections.”

 

 

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill wrote: “If we turn Texas blue, we beat you know who!” Hamill’s tweet originated from actor George Takei, as did a similar tweets from Rob Reiner and Charmed star Holly Marie Combs.

 

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer wrote: “New polling is showing Texas neck and neck. Texas, people!!”

 

Glee actor Kevin McHale, who hails from Plano, Texas, wrote: “Win my home state, Texas. Lose Trump forever. Lose the racist and his incompetent band of assholes.”

 

 

Comedian Aisha Tyler’s tweet was promoted by actress and former reality TV star Jamie Chung.

 

 

Other celebrities to voice support for the Texas initiative include Rent star (and Kevin Spacey accuser) Anthony Rapp, Piper Perabo, Peri Gilpin, Dule Hill, Chaz Bono, and Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

 

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

