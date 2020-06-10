Vanderpump Rules Stars Canceled After Calling Cops on Black Cast Member

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the show after a former cast member, Faith Stowers, said the two women had called the police on her.

A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to the show, according to a report by Variety.

The report added cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose old racist tweets were recently uncovered — will also not be returning to the show.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” said Bravo in a statement on Tuesday.

Schroeder — who recently participated in the social media “blackout” in support of Black Lives Matter — responded to the backlash by taking to Instagram to apologize and insist she will “take accountability” for her so-called “privilege.”

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” said Schroeder. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I have caused,” continued Schroeder, adding she is “grateful” for the people in her life that continue to “check” her and push her into becoming “a more educated person.”

Schroeder went on to say she did not understand “the serious ramifications” that could have transpired due to her calling the police on a black cast member.

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” the actress continued. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

“I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me,” she added. “I am going to continue to look closer at myself and actions — to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Doute — who also participated in the recent social media “blackout” in support of Black Lives Matter — also took to Instagram to apologize, adding although her actions “were not racially driven,” she is now aware of how her so-called “privilege” has “blinded” her in the past.

“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” said Doute. “And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers.”

“Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my action could have been to her,” she added.

“It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” concluded Doute. “I am ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Schroeder’s agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations, have dropped the actress over her actions, and Fuse Literary, Doute’s book agency, has cut ties with her, reports Variety.

Several individuals have been “canceled” for previous race-related misconduct in the wake of the death of George Floyd and amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and riots.

Two editors — James Bennet and Adam Rapoport — at media companies — New York Times and Bon Appétit — are stepping down from their positions after staff claimed they discriminated against blacks and other minorities and demanded reporting should not be “objective” when it comes to race.

Meanwhile, Glee star Lea Michele has lost a corporate sponsorship after her former co-star slammed her as racist. The accusations also arrived following Michele expressing her support for Black Lives Matter.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has also issued an apology — for using a racial slur while rapping on Instagram Stories.

