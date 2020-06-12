Barbra Streisand Declares Trump ‘Dangerous to Our Health’ at Biden Fundraiser

Left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand was one of many anti-Trump progressives participating in a star-studded virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden (D) on Thursday, rebuking President Trump as “dangerous to our health” and “unfit mentally and morally to hold this office.”

“Think of how many lives could have been saved if he had paid attention to the warnings and acted earlier,” Streisand said, criticizing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, yet failing to mention his decisive action in February to halt flights from mainland China — weeks before the World Health Organization (W.H.O) deemed the outbreak a global pandemic.

“In other words, Donald Trump is dangerous to our health. We cannot afford four more years of malice, division and lies, and neither can our planet,” the “What Kind of Fool” singer continued. “We don’t need a bully as a president who picks fights and rules by retaliation. Let’s face it: Trump is unfit mentally and morally to hold this office,” she continued, criticizing Trump’s recent calls for law and order and brazenly claiming — without evidence — that he “doesn’t obey the law” himself.

“He calls himself the law and order president, but he doesn’t obey the law, and he can’t keep the order. This reckless man doesn’t have the wisdom or the character to lead the nation,” she continued, describing Biden as “a decent man with an open mind and an open heart.”

“Joe Biden has the empathy we need now more than ever,” she continued, speaking of the day’s current events as racial unrest sweeps the country, opening the door for many politically-motivated opportunists to push their agendas. “Black lives mattered then, and they matter now,” the Grammy Award winner said. “The nation has never reckoned with the racism that brought human beings here in chains. No one should die with a knee on their neck.”

Streisand’s language was reminiscent of controversial remarks made by former Vice President Biden, who in 2012 told a crowd in Danville, Virginia — a city that then had a black population of 48.6 percent — that former presidential hopeful Mitt Romney was “gonna put y’all back in chains.”

Watch below:

Singer John Legend also headlined Biden’s Thursday fundraiser, which featured performances from singer Jennifer Hudson and comedian Jay Leno.

According to Deadline, 600 people attended the event. Tickets sold for $2,800 per attendee, with proceeds benefiting the Biden Victory Fund.