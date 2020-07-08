Kanye West on Trump: ‘I Don’t Like That I Caught Wind That He Hid in the Bunker’

Rap superstar Kanye West said he has lost confidence in President Donald Trump after reports that the president was moved to an underground bunker during the Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House in May.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” Kanye West said of the Trump presidency. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” West attended a similar protest in Chicago but quickly departed the event after being accused of hijacking it.

According to reports at the time, Secret Service agents moved the president to the underground bunker in the White House after hundreds of riled up protesters surrounded the White House. West made the comments in an interview with Forbes, where he also confirmed his intention to run in this year’s presidential election and explained his previous wearing of a Make America Great Again hat.

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” the Grammy-winner told the magazine. “We’ve been talking about this for years.”

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community,” West added. “Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Despite seeking his advice, the 43-year-old also mocked Joe Biden, insisting that he is “not special” like past presidents and will not get in the way of his electoral success.

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

