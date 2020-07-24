Hollywood Celebrates Major League Baseball Taking a Knee: ‘I Started Tearing Up!’

Hollywood celebrities cheered their approval when major league baseball players took a knee during Thursday’s season opening games on both sides of the country. The players, who were sometimes joined by their coaches, knelt during the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

The kneeling was their way of paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement as well as to former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who started the trend when he began kneeling during the national anthem at football games. President Donald Trump has expressed his disapproval of kneeling during the national anthem, saying that he will stop watching sporting events in which athletes show disrespect for the American flag.

Celebrities were elated on Thursday when baseball players defied the president and knelt on the field before their matches began. Rob Reiner payed tribute to players who knelt during the match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Watching the Dodger/Giant game. The tribute to BLM with everyone kneeling gives me the chills and makes me proud to be an American. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 24, 2020

Bette Midler similarly crowed her approval during the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals.

A great day for baseball. https://t.co/h6dYlnsZx8 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2020

Alyssa Milano tweeted “I love you, baseball.”

Debra Messing claimed that she began crying when she saw baseball players kneeling on the field.

Vincent D’Onofrio tweeted “I love it when our country moves forward. Makes me proud.”

Hell yeah! @Kaepernick7 !!!!

Hallelujah hallelujah

I love it when our country moves forward. Makes me proud. https://t.co/XpiMIhyEbk — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 23, 2020

Michael Rapaport used the moment to once again insult the president, tweeting that the commander in chief “dodges fans like he dodges drafts.”

Aug 15th Dikc Stain @realDonaldTrump is suppose to throw out the first pitch in NYC, which of course he would ONLY do in front of NO fans. Dodges Fans like he Dodges Drafts. 👑👑 https://t.co/Rmz46jNDOZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 24, 2020

Don Cheadle mocked people who objected to the kneeling, calling them “kneeflakes.”

the kneelflakes on this thread who sit on the couch (or toilet) when the national anthem plays on their tv… lordt https://t.co/1uomht5Bnt — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 24, 2020

Mary McCormack tweeted out her approval of the kneeling phenomenon.

In what was perhaps a nod to Obama, Kristen Johnston tweeted out “Hope.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com