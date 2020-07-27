Biden Fundraiser: Actress Kristin Chenoweth Uses Song to Bring Joe Biden Out of Hiding

Actress Kristin Chenoweth is being roasted online as viral video shows her singing “Don’t Be Hidin’ Out! Bring Joe Biden Out” at a Sunday night fundraiser for the presumptive 2020 Democrat presidential nominee.

“During a Hollywood fundraiser Biden failed to show up for, Kristin Chenoweth sang a plea to his handlers to let him out of the basement,” tweeted Trump War Room.

Watch below:

🎶"Don't be hidin' out! Bring Joe Biden out."🎵 During a Hollywood fundraiser Biden failed to show up for, Kristin Chenoweth sang a plea to his handlers to let him out of the basement. pic.twitter.com/D2eNCCLRvO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 27, 2020

Chenoweth’s lyrics play into a very popular social media meme that the former vice president appears to be in “hiding” while running for president. Even left-wing celebrities have heckled Biden for “hiding.”

In March, actor and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) backer Rob Delaney said Biden has been in hiding “for very obvious reasons,” adding that President Trump will “waltz” to a second term if pitted against the former vice president in the general election.

Joe Biden being hidden away by his donors/staff now (for very obvious reasons) may help him win primary but he’ll have to come out of hiding in the general & he’ll be shredded & Trump will waltz to a 2nd term & all will suffer. His staff, donors & friends are dangerous, to you. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 6, 2020

Chenoweth was one of a slew of Hollywood celebrities, including John Legend, Julianne Moore, and Rob Reiner, to take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden on Sunday that was hosted by former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

Chenoweth’s song also included lyrics like:

“And just as you tell the truth Will that win the youth?” … “Don’t be hidin’ out Bring Joe Biden out And very popular you’ll be Just not quite as popular as Jill, or Michelle”

Watch below:

Kristin Chenoweth preforming another original song — I think it is called Popular — with some biting lyrics. pic.twitter.com/FWS61poJbZ — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) July 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Joe Biden said that he has taken a cognitive test used to detect mental issues. However, the former vice president’s campaign didn’t offer any details about the test or confirm if it will release the results. On Monday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel predicted that the Democrat convention next month will be about how to “hide Joe Biden.”

“I think the Democrats’ convention should be called ‘The Invisible Man Sequel’ because their convention will be about how do we hide Joe Biden and create this disappearing act for our candidate, so the voters don’t get to see him,” McDaniel said.

