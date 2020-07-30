Leonardo DiCaprio Developing Utopian Series ‘Island’

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is developing a new series about a utopian island based on Aldous Huxley’s 1962 novel Island, which follows a cynical journalist who uncovers an independently developed society and embraces its people, their culture, and traditions.

DiCaprio’s Appian Way and In Good Company Films are developing the series, entitled, Island, according to a report by Variety. Appian Way — which was launched in 2004 — has producing credits on feature films such as The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Ides of March, Runner Runner, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Robin Hood, and Richard Jewell.

“Originally tasked with exploiting Pala’s natural resources, he uncovers an independently developed society and embraces the people, their culture and traditions — including psychedelic adventures and alternative social structures,” reports Variety.

The report added that Appian Way has also worked with Netflix on the documentaries Virunga, Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, The Ivory Game, How to Change the World, and Catching the Sun, as well as with National Geographic on Sea of Shadows.

Huxley’s Island was written as the Utopian counterpoint to his most famous work, the 1932 dystopian novel, Brave New World, which was examines a futuristic society in which emotions and individuality are conditioned out of children at a young age, and there are no lasting relationships because “every one belongs to every one else.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen on screen playing Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

