Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Mixes It Up in Michael Kors to Commemorate 19th Amendment

First Lady Melania Trump mixed up a couple of wardrobe favorites for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Melania Trump chose a suffragette white Michael Kors asymmetrical skirt suit for a ceremony in the Blue Room of the White House commemorating the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The suit was paired with a gingham Michael Kors belt and matching custom Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers may recognize the entire look as Mrs. Trump and her personal courtier Hervé Pierre pulled the pieces from two looks previously worn in 2017 and 2018.

The suit is from Mrs. Trump’s most iconic ensemble to date when she donned a custom hat by Pierre and Christian Louboutins to welcome France’s Emmanuel and Bridgitte Macron to the White House on April 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, the belt and heels are taken from Mrs. Trump’s monochromatic gingham look that she wore landing in Brussels, Belgium on May 24, 2017.

I would say there are only a handful of women in history who have successfully pulled off white ensembles on multiple occasions. That list includes Bianca Jagger, Elvira Hancock, and Mrs. Trump. Others are mere attempts.

For reference, below are the two original looks worn by Mrs. Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.