Report: Meghan Markle Plans Netflix Doc on ‘Marxist’ Black Lives Matter Founder

The Duchess of Sussex, actress Meghan Markle, has reportedly pitched a documentary to Netflix on the life of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, after signing a £120 million deal with the American streaming giant according to a British newspaper.

The biopic would reportedly tell the story of BLM leader Patrisse Cullors, who has described herself and her other co-founders as “trained Marxists”. Cullors has also admitted to being mentored by Eric Mann, a communist domestic terrorist in the United States.

A source told British tabloid gossip-paper Daily Mirror that Markle is “hugely inspired” by Cullors, saying: “Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

Cullors co-founded BLM in 2013 alongside Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin shooting case.

In June, amidst nationwide rioting and looting, the Black Lives Matter founder said that her goal was to remove President Donald Trump from office, saying: “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

“While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out,” she added.

Author of Harry and Meghan Bio Says U.S. Celeb Guided Prince on ‘Journey to Wokeness’ https://t.co/L73SN3BfUe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 12, 2020

After announcing that the couple would be stepping aside from their official royal duties — though retaining their honorary titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles, where they reportedly intend to focus on activism and “leading the movement” of young people into woke politics.

Earlier this month the couple inked an Obama-style deal with the streaming platform Netflix, said to net the pair some £120 million.

Harry and Meghan said that they believe the deal will give them to help “share impactful content that unlocks action” through its “unprecedented reach”.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” the couple said in a statement.

In August, Markle joined forces with Michelle Obama in a woman voter registration push, despite protocols that discourage members of the Royal Family from entering the political fray.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously taken aim at President Trump, calling then-candidate Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” in 2016.

Looks a lot like a hostage video. https://t.co/mqH981wfgF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 2, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter at @KurtZindulka