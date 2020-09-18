Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer Depicts ‘Mob Boss’ Trump Engulfed in Russia Corruption

The latest trailer for Showtime’s leftist miniseries The Comey Rule depicts President Donald Trump as a “mob boss” with no respect for the law and fretting over allegations he enjoys “golden showers.”

“Am I overreacting?” Comey asks his staff following a meeting with Trump who supposedly tried to get the former FBI director to drop investigations into links between Russia and former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

“This is how a mob boss talks,” responds one of Comey’s colleagues.

The upcoming miniseries, which is based solely on the word of James Comey’s book Higher Loyalty, features Jeff Daniels as the former FBI Director facing ethical major challenges as the president asks him to place loyalty to himself over the threat posed by Russia.

In another scene, Trump is heard describing Comey as a “dishonest guy” and says he’s got “people thinking I like golden showers,” a reference to an uncorroborated claim found in the infamous dossier funding by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and produced by former British intelligence official Christopher Steele, claiming that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate in his hotel in Moscow.

The trailer was promoted and praised by House of Cards star Michael Kelly, who stars in the two-part miniseries as former FBI director Andrew McCabe. Other cast members include Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Jennifer Ehle plays Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks is former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama, and Peter Coyote in the role of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte picked apart the politically one-sided Showtime miniseries, calling it “nothing less than ViacomCBS using corporate money to produce a four-hour, $40 million campaign ad for Joe Biden.”

“Anyone at all familiar with the Russia Collusion Hoax can tell from the trailer that ViacomCBS’s Vote for Joe! ad is determined to spread the debunked conspiracy theory President Trump and, or, his campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election, as well as the conspiracy theory Russian meddling tipped the election to Trump,” Nolte wrote.

The Comey Rule airs Sunday, September 27th, and Monday, September 28th.

