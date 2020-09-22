Dave Chappelle Blasts on Critics During Emmys Speech

Comedian Dave Chappelle blasted critics on Sunday evening after winning an Emmy award for best Variety Special on Netflix.

“Boy, this comes as a complete surprise,” said Chappelle during his acceptance speech. “I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me, I had lost my way, it wasn’t even worth watching — I hope all you critics learn from this.”

“This is a teachable moment. Shut the fuck up, forever,” he added.

Watch Below:

“Two in a night,” continued Chappelle, holding up one of his awards.

Chappelle ended up winning three awards on the night; one for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), a second for Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, and a third award for Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special, according to Billboard.

“It’s a special night because comedy gets to be itself,” the comedian added. “It’s all we’ve ever wanted. I hope the war is over. We good? And as always, I would love to thank my wife, Elaine.”

“That’s right, Elaine has been with me for the last 25 years, and has had to endure the pains of living with the greatest comedian ever,” said Chappelle.

Last summer, Chappelle faced backlash over jokes made in his politically incorrect Netflix special, Sticks and Stones.

During the special, the comedian made jokes about the LGBTQ community, as well as the “This is MAGA Country” scandal surrounding actor Jussie Smollett.

Rotten Tomatoes ended up rating the special at 17 percent, but viewers who were not a part of Rotten Tomatoes’ professional critic class loved Chappelle’s comedy special and rated it at 99 percent.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram