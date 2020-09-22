Rob Reiner Claims Justice Coming for Trump: ‘In 42 Days We Will Arrest the Killer’

Filmmaker Rob Reiner is promising that law enforcement will apprehend President Donald Trump following election day, saying that “in 42 days we will arrest the killer.”

Reiner made the outlandish prognostication Tuesday in a tweet in which he also accused the commander in chief of “essentially” shooting and killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

“Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer,” Reiner tweeted.

Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 22, 2020

The Princess Bride director appeared to be alluding to President Trump’s boast during a 2016 campaign rally that “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

Rob Reiner, who has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, has repeatedly used the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to accuse the president of being a murderer. Last week, he called Trump a murderer not once, but three times, in separate tweets.

The President of the United States is a premeditated murderer. And the media that covers his disinformation is an accomplice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 17, 2020

There’s no other way to put this: The President of the United States is committing premeditated murder. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 15, 2020

The President has been consciously killing Americans for eight months.. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 14, 2020

Rob Reiner recently declared war on Republicans over who will succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The filmmaker said, “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Reiner also recently reunited with cast member of The Princess Bride to raise money for Wisconsin Democrats’ efforts to turn the state blue.

