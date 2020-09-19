Rob Reiner Rages over RBG Replacement Battle: ‘This Is War. Dems Have Powerful Weapons. Now Is the Time to Use Them’

Left-wing Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner is declaring war on Republicans over who will replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. He has also accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of disrespecting Ginsburg by vowing to give President Trump’s nominee a floor vote in the Senate.

The Princess Bride director made the fiery comments in a tweet on Saturday morning. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave,” he said. “This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) announced shortly after news broke late Friday of Ginsburg’s death that he would ensure President Trump’s choice to succeed the late justice will get a vote. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said in a statement.

Hollywood left-wingers are already to pushing Congress to leave Ginsburg’s seat vacant until after the election. Jane Fonda told HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher that Americans have to “rise up” against Sen. McConnell.

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over,” she said. “We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries. Oh, my God.”

Rob Reiner eulogized Ginsburg as a “brilliant” jurist in a tweet late Friday. He also warned that President Trump will try to steal her place on the high court.

“We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat,” he wrote.

